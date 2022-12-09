Bob Hope basketball celebrates tourney win Published 12:08 am Friday, December 9, 2022

The Bob Hope boys basketball team celebrated the program’s performance in the High Island Beach Classic earlier this month.

The team played Sabine Pass, Waelder, High Island and Sabine Pass again in the championship game, where they cruised to a 24-point win.

Ethan Airavebere, who led the team with 20 points, was named the tournament’s MVP.

Larry Johnson also had big scoring games in the tournament, averaging 18 points per game.

Freshman Gadiel Valladerez provided a surprise for Bob Hope, leading the team in rebounds and blocks after replacing an injured player in the starting lineup

“As a coach, I always preach the next man up mentality, and this freshman was able to do just that in helping the team on the way to winning the championship,” Head Coach Rodney Lamb said.

“Most of the basketball team has been together for three-plus years, so it is a real family atmosphere with the team. Everyone looks out for each other and holds one another accountable on and off the court. This is perhaps the best feeling overall as a coach. The players are required to participate in offseason weightlifting, cross country running and spring and summer league basketball tournaments.”

Lamb said the win is a culmination of the work the team has been putting in since last summer.

The team will play in the West Hardin Tournament this weekend with the hopes of winning another tournament championship.