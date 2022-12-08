Weather Service outlines potential for wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes next week Published 11:24 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system early next week will bring the potential for severe weather.

All modes of severe weather will be possible, including damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes.

There is a slight risk potential (level 2 out of 5 or between 15 and 29 percent chance) for Southeast Texas.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms could have supercell characteristics during the late afternoon into early evening.

A squall line of strong to severe storms is coming Tuesday night.

“Since we are still a number of days out, these details may change, so continue to monitor this weather situation,” the Weather Service said.