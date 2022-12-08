Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 28-Dec. 4 Published 12:22 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4:

Lanz Rodriguez Ortiz, 22, Nederland warrants

Daniel Santana, 47, warrant other agency

Kathleen McMullin, 48, warrant other agency

Jordan Davis, 32, warrant other agency

Juan Rodriuez, 58, warrant other agency

Matthew Pence, 21, driving while intoxicated

Jacob Wion, 36, public intoxication

Samuel Gallego Vallejo, 45, driving while intoxicated-2 nd

David Godfrey, 48, public intoxication

Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4:

Nov. 28

Criminal trespass was reported in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. Forgery was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.

Nov. 29

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 9 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1400 block of South Twin City Highway.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1100 block of Avenue B.

Nov. 30

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of Boston.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 500 block of South 3 rd Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue M.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of South Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 19th Street.

Dec. 1

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3600 block of Park Drive.

A theft was reported in the 1400 block of Kent.

A person as found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Forgery was reported in the 1800 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. An information report was completed in the1000 block of Avenue B.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Dec. 2

A death was reported in the 900 block of South 22 nd Street.

Street. Disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm was reported in the 1400 block of South Twin City Highway.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue D.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Boston.

Found property was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.

Dec. 3

A person was arrested for public intoxication by a minor in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -2 nd in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.

in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69. Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 14 ½ Street.

A dog bite was reported in the 1100 block of Kent.

Dec. 4