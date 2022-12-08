Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Published 12:22 am Thursday, December 8, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4:
- Lanz Rodriguez Ortiz, 22, Nederland warrants
- Daniel Santana, 47, warrant other agency
- Kathleen McMullin, 48, warrant other agency
- Jordan Davis, 32, warrant other agency
- Juan Rodriuez, 58, warrant other agency
- Matthew Pence, 21, driving while intoxicated
- Jacob Wion, 36, public intoxication
- Samuel Gallego Vallejo, 45, driving while intoxicated-2nd
- David Godfrey, 48, public intoxication
Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4:
Nov. 28
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- Forgery was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.
Nov. 29
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 9th Street.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1400 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1100 block of Boston.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1100 block of Avenue B.
Nov. 30
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of Boston.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 500 block of South 3rd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue M.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 19th Street.
Dec. 1
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3600 block of Park Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 1400 block of Kent.
- A person as found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Forgery was reported in the 1800 block of North 18th Street.
- An information report was completed in the1000 block of Avenue B.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
Dec. 2
- A death was reported in the 900 block of South 22nd Street.
- Disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm was reported in the 1400 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue D.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Boston.
- Found property was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
Dec. 3
- A person was arrested for public intoxication by a minor in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -2nd in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.
- Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 14 ½ Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1100 block of Kent.
Dec. 4
- An overdose was reported in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.