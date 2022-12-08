Ke’Andre Jones has no problem dunking on an opponent — “Anyone can get it” Published 12:36 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

Memorial’s Ke’Andre Jones started for the varsity basketball team as a sophomore.

The 6’4” guard’s athletic ability made him an instant presence on the court. In his junior year, Jones took his first leap, leading the team in scoring and developing a nice mid-range game. Towards the end of the year, Head Coach Alden Lewis said Jones came into his own and really bought into what his coaches were teaching.

That spring, Jones earned more of a confidence boost when he won the gold medal at the 5A State Track and Field meet for the high jump.

That bounce is noticeable on the court. Whether it is leaping to swat a ball into the third row for a thunderous block or a crushing, posterizing dunk, Jones is good for at least one special highlight a game.

“If feels better to posterize someone,” Jones said.

He makes the decision fairly early in the drive if he is going to dunk on someone, adding an opponent’s size does not deter him.

“Anyone can get it,” he said.

Through the first five games of the season, Jones played like a man on a mission, averaging 25 points over the stretch. He gives credit to playing in honor of his late cousin Donnie Jackson, who died recently in a car crash.

“He always wanted me to go out and play and be a dog,” Jones said. “That is what I did. We kind of slowed down. We are trying to pick that back up.”

Jones has cooled but the expectations from his coach have not.

“The biggest thing is that he is listening to his coaches,” Lewis said. “He is listening to me and Coach Coleman. When he started doing that, that is when it took off for him. I think he can be the district MVP. He made first team last year. I think the next step is district MVP. I think he can play college ball on the next level.

The Titans standout said he just wants his team to make the playoffs, which is a feat Memorial has not been able to accomplish the past two seasons.

“Me being a senior, I don’t want my season to be based on losing,” he said. “I am trying to get the young guys and seniors to come around. We don’t want a repeat of the last two years.”

The Titans started the season 8-3 and play in a tournament this week that runs through Saturday.

Memorial will host the James Gamble Classic during the winter break.