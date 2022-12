Jeffery (JB) VanWright Published 4:19 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Dearly departed

Jeffery (JB) VanWright

Sunrise: 11-08-1970

Sunset: 11-26-2022

Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time.

Interment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.