Former LSCPA security head named police chief in South Texas town

Published 12:18 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

By PA News

Jose Trevino, the new chief of police for Palmview, previously served as director of security for Lamar State College Port Arthur. (Courtesy photo)

The former director of security for Lamar State College Port Arthur has a new job.

He is now the police chief in Palmview, Texas.

Chief Jose Trevino was sworn into office Monday in the south Texas town.

Trevino served from Dec. 1, 2021, to Dec. 2, 2022, at LSCPA, according to information from the college.

According to the city of Palmview website, Trevino will direct the day-to-day operations of the department, which has 24 officers, seven communications officers, three civilian employees and an operating budget of $2.4 million.

Trevino has 22 years of experience in law enforcement, having worked with a number of entities.

