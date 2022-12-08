Charles “Pat” Robertson Published 4:17 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

October 17th, 1951 – November 30th 2022

Charles Patrick Robertson, 71, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 at his home in Houston and was reunited with all his loved ones that have gone before him.

He was born on October 17th, 1951 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Port Arthur to Helen and Dr. Michael Robertson.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1969 and then attended Lamar University.

He worked many years at St. Mary’s Hospital as a CT Technologist where he also made many life-long friends.

Pat was a friend to many, an artist, a futurist, and a dreamer.

He loved fishing with his friends and spending time at the beach in Bolivar where he and his family made many happy memories together.

He was a terrific father who loved and supported his children through thick and thin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Ethel Robertson of Converse, LA and Dr. Michael Joseph Robertson of Paris, TX and his beloved canine friend, Jack.

Pat is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Susan Hammond Robertson, brother Michael Robertson and sister Kathy McGregor, son Patrick Robertson, daughters Jennifer Fredstrom and her husband Noah and Shelley Robertson, grandchildren Mira Rose Robertson, Charles Benson Robertson, and Dove Guidry Fredstrom — all of whom will miss him dearly and will forever hold him in their hearts.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.

The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.