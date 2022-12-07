TAKE A LOOK — Port Acres restaurant selling furniture, kitchen items Published 9:56 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

PORT ACRES — Rodair Bar and Grill in Port Acres is hosting an “Everything Must Go” sale that includes furniture and kitchen appliances.

According to a social media post, the restaurant intends to have all items sold by Friday.

Items for sale include multiple six- and four-person tables, bar chairs, plastic tables and chairs, a pool table and kitchen items, excluding the vent hood.

Décor is not for sale.

Rodair owners announced in late September that they were temporarily closing to remodel, but later closed the business.

Call 409-791-1068 for more information.