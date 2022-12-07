Port Arthur homicide defendant “no show” to trial, rearrested on warrant Published 12:40 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

A Port Arthur woman is back behind bars on a warrant after failing to show up for a trial in her boyfriend’s homicide.

Amesty Smith, 26, was set for trial Monday in Judge John Stevens’ courtroom but did not show up, according to information from the court. The failure to appear in court led to bond forfeiture and a warrant for her arrest was penned.

Smith was arrested Monday on the warrant.

A tentative court date is set for late January.

Smith is accused in the Oct. 12, 2019, stabbing death of Gerald Taylor, 24, at Pebble Creek Apartments.

Port Arthur police were called to the apartments and found Taylor dead with a stab wound to the left part of his chest, according to the probable cause affidavit for her arrest in 2019.

According to the document, a witness was woken by Smith and Taylor having an intense argument at approximately 6 a.m. and by 6:40 a.m. the couple left the apartment and Taylor was in seemingly good health. Security video showed Smith’s vehicle at different stops inside the complex and at one time a view of Taylor’s leg hanging out of the trunk.

During the interview with police, Smith reportedly said she and Taylor left the apartment together then got into an argument and he assaulted her in the vehicle. She said he got out of the vehicle while still in the complex, though video showed he exited the vehicle near the front gate where he was found dead.

Another witness reportedly overheard Smith make a phone call and ask if she could park her vehicle in their garage, which is unusual. Smith reportedly had scratches on her face and blood on her shirt near her right rib area.

Smith denied causing any injuries to Taylor but due to evidence and above listed information, she was arrested in connection with the homicide.