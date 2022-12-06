Shine On Humanity, Mayor Bartie team up for Christmas meal giveaway event Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Shine On Humanity is hosting the 3rd Annual Mayor Thurman Bartie’s Christmas Meal Giveaway Saturday.

The non-profit organization will have a table set up near Port Arthur’s City Hall from noon to 3 p.m. at the “Holiday Downtown” event.

“We will be giving out vouchers (first come, first served) to citizens to pick up their Christmas Meals on Saturday, December 17 (location will be given to those who receive a voucher),” a Shine On release states.

HEBuddy will be on hand to help distribute vouchers and to take pictures with “our little folks.”

“Life just hasn’t quite gotten back to normal, post-pandemic, and the downslope of the economy has left our pockets a bit thin,” said Van Shotwell, COO of Shine On Humanity.

“We know that a meal doesn’t solve all of our problems, but we sure hope that it lessens one burden for one special day of the year.”

Jimmie Wheeler, CEO of Shine On Humanity, organizers look forward to helping Bartie with the Christmas meal giveaway.

“He has such a passion for helping people, and that fits with our organization’s mission,” Wheeler said.

Bartie said he appreciates everything H-E-B and Shine on Humanity are doing for the community.

“I know the hurdles you had to cross to make this happen; thank you!” Bartie said.

“We hope to reach all citizens in the Golden Triangle who really need assistance this year. We would also appreciate any donations to Shine On Humanity to further assist our efforts to help our fellow mankind.”