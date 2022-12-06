Mary Elizabeth Briscoe Cole

Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By PA News

Mary Elizabeth Briscoe Cole

Mary Elizabeth Briscoe Cole, 78, passed away Saturday, November 26,2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

She was born May 29,1944 to the late Carlton L. Briscoe, Landry and Gertrude Pete in Port Arthur Tx.

Mary was a Abraham Lincoln High School 1962 graduate and was employed with Gulf Oil (Chevron) for over 20 plus years and retired.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 09, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

The family will receive friends from noon until service time.

More Obituaries

Judge Harold Plessala

Fannie A. Thomas

Thomas (Tommy) Leo Dorsey

Rev. James Warren Dammon

Print Article