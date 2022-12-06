Mary Elizabeth Briscoe Cole Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Mary Elizabeth Briscoe Cole, 78, passed away Saturday, November 26,2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

She was born May 29,1944 to the late Carlton L. Briscoe, Landry and Gertrude Pete in Port Arthur Tx.

Mary was a Abraham Lincoln High School 1962 graduate and was employed with Gulf Oil (Chevron) for over 20 plus years and retired.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 09, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

The family will receive friends from noon until service time.