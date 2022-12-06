Groves Public Library book sale starts this week, see times and what’s up for grabs Published 12:18 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

GROVES — Organizers with the upcoming December Book Sale at Groves Public Library are busy this week unboxing books and other items that will be up for grabs.

Keilah Baaheth, library assistant, said they will have everything from adult fiction and nonfiction to children’s fiction and nonfiction to movies and audio books available for sale.

The book sale is set for 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the library, 5600 W. Washington Blvd.

Baaheth said they have a good selection of items for the sale.

“If you’ve never been to Groves Public Library this is the perfect opportunity to come and see the facilities and meet staff and help the library,” Baaheth said.

Proceeds from the sale go back to the library.