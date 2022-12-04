PHOTOS — Community, featured speakers celebrate UGK Day in Port Arthur

Published 12:50 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

By Mary Meaux

The 10th Anniversary Celebration of UGK Day was filled with music and memories Saturday at the pavilion in downtown Port Arthur.

Underground Kingz, or UGK, was created by Port Arthur natives Bernard ‘Bun B’ Freeman, left, and Chad ‘Pimp C’ Butler.

Butler died Dec. 4, 2007.

Butler’s son Chad Butler Jr. was at the celebration as well as Big Smoke and D.J. Bird, as well as others.

READ MORE: Bun B welcomes upcoming UGK Day in Port Arthur.

