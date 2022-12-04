Marker honoring record producer to be unveiled Published 12:26 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

BEAUMONT — A historical marker will be unveiled next week honoring William G. “Bill” Hall and his musical contributions producing recording artists such as Jivin’ Gene, Johnny Allen, Johnny and Edgar Winter, Tex Ritter and more.

The Jefferson County Historical Commission announced the upcoming event, which is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Park and College in Beaumont.

“Before George Jones recorded his ‘career’ record, before Johnny and Edgar Winter were famous, before Roger Miller, Moon Mullican, Bob McDill, Bill Rice, Jerry Foster, Dicky Lee, Jack Clement and Allen Reynolds were inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall

of Fame, and before Rod Bernard’s Swamp pop and Albert Collins’ blues had gone nationwide; these yet-to-be musical legends shared a common creative denominator — Bill Hall and his Gulf Coast Recording Company at 888 Pearl Street, which was at the musical crossroads that was Beaumont, Texas,” according to information from the Historical Commission.

The public is invited to attend the marker dedication ceremony, which will include comments from Sam Monroe and Jimmy Simmons, as well as others in the music industry whose lives and careers were touched by Bill Hall.

Hall’s widow, Marge Hall, sat down and spoke with Monroe recently for a segment that was filmed and will be available to be seen at the Museum of the Gulf Coast which houses an exhibit for Hall.