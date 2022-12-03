Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 21-27
Published 12:02 am Saturday, December 3, 2022
Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27:
- Cody Webb, 26, public intoxication
- Devion Durgan, 20, other agency warrant(s)
- Cassidey Smith, 20, Port Neches traffic warrant(s)
- Michael Crisanty, 26, Port Neches traffic warrant(s)
- Larry Davila, 31, driving while intoxicated
- Roland Courville, Jr., Port Neches traffic warrant(s)
- Greg Kramer, 39, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27:
Nov. 21
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2200 block of Nall.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of 6th Street.
Nov. 22
- An assault was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
Nov. 23
- A person was arrested Port Neches traffic warrant in the 300 block of Grigsby.
- A theft was reported in the 600 block of Meadowgreen.
Nov. 24
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1600 block of Nelson.
- A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrant(s) in the 1800 block of Merriman.
Nov. 25
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Gist.
Nov. 26
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrant(s) in the 800 block of Texas Avenue.
Nov. 27
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1600 block of Eugene.