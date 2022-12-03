Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 21-27 Published 12:02 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27:

Cody Webb, 26, public intoxication

Devion Durgan, 20, other agency warrant(s)

Cassidey Smith, 20, Port Neches traffic warrant(s)

Michael Crisanty, 26, Port Neches traffic warrant(s)

Larry Davila, 31, driving while intoxicated

Roland Courville, Jr., Port Neches traffic warrant(s)

Greg Kramer, 39, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27:

Nov. 21

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2200 block of Nall.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of 6th Street.

Nov. 22

An assault was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

Nov. 23

A person was arrested Port Neches traffic warrant in the 300 block of Grigsby.

A theft was reported in the 600 block of Meadowgreen.

Nov. 24

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1600 block of Nelson.

A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrant(s) in the 1800 block of Merriman.

Nov. 25

Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Gist.

Nov. 26

Burglary of a building was reported in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrant(s) in the 800 block of Texas Avenue.

Nov. 27