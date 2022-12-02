Rev. James Warren Dammon Published 4:11 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Rev. James Warren Dammon, 89, of Woodville passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Tyler County Hospital in Woodville.

He was born on January 16, 1933 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Emmett G. Dammon and Hazel Myrtle Lofton Dammon.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War.

He graduated from Baylor University. Reverend Dammon was a Southern Baptist preacher. After retirement from First Baptist Church, Highlands, Texas, he continued to serve as interim pastor for several area churches.

He was a member of Westgate Memorial Baptist in Beaumont.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Robert Gene Dammon and Emmett G. Dammon, Jr.; his loving wife, Patsy Walker Dammon.

He is survived by his two daughters, Beth Wilson and husband Joe of Mauriceville, Tricia Dammon of Rowlett, Texas; his three sons, Dr. James Dammon, Jr. and wife Cindy of Plymouth, Indiana, Tim Dammon and wife Lisa of Toano, Virginia, Danny Dammon and wife Kristyn of Harker Heights, Texas along with thirteen grandchildren, Hope Dammon, Dr. Lauren Rich (Brandon), Sarah McKeel (Joey), Brooke Ryan (Steve), Katie Folwell (Reed), Lindsay Lopez (Will), Dr. Jacob Wilson (Klacie), Rachel Schultz, Luke Hudson, Isaac Hudson, Noah Hudson, C. J. Dammon and Sofia Dammon. He is also survived by his five great grandchildren, Jonah Rich, Margot Rich, Gabriel Folwell, Jude Lopez and Adelaide Lopez.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 5:00 PM till 7:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, Texas.

Service to honor Rev. James’s life will be celebrated at 2:30 PM Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Westgate Memorial Baptist Church, 6220 Westgate Drive in Beaumont.

Burial will follow in Village Mills Cemetery under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.