Published 7:36 am Friday, December 2, 2022

By PA News

Jennie Lou Hall

Jennie Lou Hall, 68, was born in Orange, Texas. And was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas.

Jennie was called home to her Heavenly Residence on Friday November 25, 2022 at Jeanie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 2pm Wednesday December 7, 2022 at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel 3727 Lewis Drive in Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will begin at Noon to 2 p.m., with funeral services immediately to follow.

Disposition will be at Haven of Rest. 

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

