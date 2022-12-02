City of Port Arthur updates trash collection schedule for Saturday

Published 9:20 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

By PA News

A Republic Services garbage truck is seen in Port Arthur. (Monique Batson/The News)

At approximately 9 p.m. Friday, the City of Port Arthur update the trash collection schedule for Saturday

The Public Works – Solid Waste Division will complete garbage pickups Saturday (Dec. 3) in the following areas.

The division will return to its regular schedule Monday.

• Palomar neighborhood;

• Lakeside neighborhood;

• Sabine Pass;

• Westside;

• From H. O. Mills Boulevard to 47th Street and from Fort Worth Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue;

• From Maple Street to 60th Street and from Pine Avenue to Buckner Drive; and

• From Terminal Road to Houston Avenue and from West 19th Street to West Procter Street.

