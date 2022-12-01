Memorial racks up district honors; nearly two dozen make teams Published 12:10 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

The Memorial Titans are seeing the effects of their stellar season.

A total of 23 players were named to the All-District 8-5A Division I teams this week. Memorial was the last team from the district remaining in the playoffs.

The Titans went 11-2 on the season and made it to the third round of the 5A Division I playoffs before losing Friday to No. 1-ranked Longview.

Titans quarterback Davion Wilson was named the unanimous MVP, while safety Daevon Iles took home the defensive MVP and receiver Caleb Goodie was named Special Teams Player of the Year.

Wilson ended the season with 2,665 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the ground, Wilson added another 995 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.

Goodie led the district in kickoff return scores with four. He was also one of the top receivers in the district with 50 catches for 1,100 yards and 18 total touchdowns.

Iles tied for the district lead in picks with six and found his way to the end zone twice off of turnovers. He was also near the top of the district in pass deflections.

Left tackle Cayden Bowie was voted unanimously to the district’s first team, along with tight end Najiya Green and receiver Ja’Quan Holmes.

Corners Jelani Chevalier and Nolan White made first team defense, along with linebacker Darrell Thornton, safety Jacori Smith-Jackson and defensive ends Michael Riles and Caden Pitre.

The Titans also held multiple spots on the district’s second team. Running back Ja’Coryn Baker and lineman Tashawre Younger represented the offense, while linebacker Jayce Robertson and defensive lineman Taveon Chatman represented the defense.

Kicker Luis Blanco, receiver Quinton Harper, center Danny Jaramillo, defensive tackle Harvey Jones, linebacker Tai’yion King, running back Amante Martin and defensive end Kentrell Roberts were honorable mentions.

Coaches in the district vote for the teams and are not allowed to vote for their own players but can nominate.

“It shows the other coaches recognize them, too,” Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said. “There are guys that we think are good players and other coaches agree. There are some guys we think are good players and coaches think they are great and the other way around.”

Morgan said he thought King would’ve earned first team, but said the freshman linebacker didn’t start until later in the season.

“A lot of coaches base it off what they see when they play you,” Morgan said. “Tank didn’t start until the end of the season.”

Morgan was also named coach of the year, and his staff was recognized with the honor.

“I think it is a bigger deal for our staff,” Morgan said. “I don’t coach everybody; that is for dang sure. I just try to keep the ship going in the right direction. The staff did a great job all year on both sides of the ball. We had a bunch of turnover last year. We had about four or five new faces. They came in and stepped up. I think it showed up with the play on the field.”