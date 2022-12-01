Groves Police Department arrest & responses: Nov. 23-29

Published 12:24 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

Nov. 23

  • Failure to comply with registration requirements was reported in the 4500 block of Lee. 

Nov. 24

  • Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Sue Avenue.

Nov. 25

  • No reports.

Nov. 26

  • An information was taken at the 4100 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
  • An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.

Nov. 27

  • An assault was reported in the 2200 block of Post Oak.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 3200 block of Woodlawn. 

Nov. 28

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Kelly.

Nov. 29

  • Travis Sharpe, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
  • Stelltrena Trahan, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes.

