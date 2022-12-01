Groves Police Department arrest & responses: Nov. 23-29
Published 12:24 am Thursday, December 1, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:
Nov. 23
- Failure to comply with registration requirements was reported in the 4500 block of Lee.
Nov. 24
- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Sue Avenue.
Nov. 25
- No reports.
Nov. 26
- An information was taken at the 4100 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.
Nov. 27
- An assault was reported in the 2200 block of Post Oak.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 3200 block of Woodlawn.
Nov. 28
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Kelly.
Nov. 29
- Travis Sharpe, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
- Stelltrena Trahan, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes.