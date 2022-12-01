Groves Police Department arrest & responses: Nov. 23-29 Published 12:24 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

Nov. 23

Failure to comply with registration requirements was reported in the 4500 block of Lee.

Nov. 24

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Sue Avenue.

Nov. 25

No reports.

Nov. 26

An information was taken at the 4100 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.

Nov. 27

An assault was reported in the 2200 block of Post Oak.

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 3200 block of Woodlawn.

Nov. 28

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Kelly.

Nov. 29