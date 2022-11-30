Check out these upcoming holiday events, parades in Mid and South counties Published 12:28 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Parades and holiday festivities are on the horizon in Port Arthur and Mid County, beginning this Saturday and going into next week.

Santa and the Grinch make appearances across the area, and there will be chances for lots of family fun with a little snow in one city.

Port Neches

The Port Neches Annual Christmas Parade is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

The parade starts at Port Neches Avenue and ends at the corner of Port Neches Riverfront Park and Grigsby Avenue.

This year’s parade marshal is County Judge Jeff Branick.

Port Neches Chamber of Commerce’s outgoing director Debbie Plaia said they were unsure if they would hold their parade due to the Port Neches-Groves Indians heading to the playoffs, but since the game is set for Friday, the parade will go on.

The only change with the Port Neches and the Groves parades is the absence of the PNG High School band.

Port Neches’ parade features local businesses, dance and twirling studios, pageant royalty and more.

The entry fee for organizations taking part in the parade is a new toy for a boy or girl for ages 5-14 and three bags of candy. The toy donations go to Port Neches Blue Santa.

“We are excited to donate the toys to our local Port Neches Blue Santa program,” Plaia said.

Indorama is providing a classic fire truck for the parade for Santa and the Grinch to ride in.

For more information, call the Chamber at 409-722-9154.

Groves

The Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Center will host the 2022 Annual Groves Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade begins at 39th Street at Cleveland Avenue and heads west on 39th Street to Gulf Avenue, where it ends after making a right onto Gulf.

Betty Legnon, Chamber office manager, said as of Monday afternoon they had received 23 entries and still had people interested in taking part.

“I think it’s going to be big and great,” Legnon said.

For more information on the parade, call the Chamber at 409-962-3631.

Nederland

Christmas on the Avenue in Nederland will be a daylong event starting at noon Saturday along Boston Avenue and in front of Tex Ritter Park.

“Christmas and the holiday season are a very important part of the year. We come together as a community to celebrate this time of year at the Christmas on the Avenue event on Saturday, Dec. 3rd and the Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Dec. 6th,” Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said. “During this challenging economic period, we hope to provide families and children with the relief and joy of the Christmas spirit.”

Christmas on the Avenue began in 2008 as a small event at the former city hall on Boston Avenue and grew.

This year there will be 85 vendors with Christmas décor, gifts, artwork and unique items on Boston between 13th and 17th Streets and shops will be open as well.

Pictures with Santa Claus will be available for a fee at the Public Safety Complex with Lori Lens Photography. Various contests and games will be held throughout the day.

This year, a scavenger hunt will be held that will allow participants completing the search to go into the drawing for prizes like air pods, a Heritage Festival pass, along with other prizes, and is limited to children ages 16 and under. There will be a variety of activities for families, including axe throwing, knocker ball, and a bungee run.

POPGUN! will provide entertainment at the Heritage Festival Pavilion from 1-4 p.m. and is sponsored by Neighborhood Veterinary Center; children’s activities will be available-both at no cost. Food vendors will be stationed all along Boston Avenue. Various local clubs and organizations will be participating in the event.

The fun will move to Tex Ritter Park where the Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6:15 p.m.

Santa will also make an appearance at the lighting.

City leaders said snow is in the forecast again this year and will happen at approximately 6:15 p. m Saturday at Tex Ritter Park.

Saturday/Dec. 10

Museum of the Gulf Coast

The Museum of the Gulf Coast will host Jingle All the Way Free Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10

There will be fun activities for the whole family and admission to the museum is free during the event. There will be crafts for kids, balloon animals, free face painting, a model train, and lots of animals.

The Live Snake Education Experience will be on hand and there’s a chance to visit with therapy dogs and learn how they help people as well as being able to see the Stable Spirit Horses outside in their holiday best, according to information from the Museum.

You can also buy snacks and ice cream treats from Laura & Abe’s Ice Cream Truck, and don’t forget to take a free picture with Santa before you leave.

But watch out for the Grinch.

Port Arthur Lighted Holiday Parade

The city’s annual parade is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 10 along Procter Street in Downtown Port Arthur.