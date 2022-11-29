TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Weather Service outlines where, when severe storms may strike today

Published 6:24 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By PA News

As of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service updated its Hazardous Weather Message for Southeast Texas with the potential for severe storm and excessive rainfall.

An enhanced risk potential (level 3 out of 5) to slight risk potential (level 2 out of 5) for storms that develop to become severe is expected.

This potential includes all modes of severe weather, including damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes, along with occasional cloud to ground lightning.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

In addition, there is a slight risk potential (level 2 out of 4) to marginal risk potential (level 1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall that may lead to flooding.

The stronger storms will produce intense rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour that may cause flooding of urban poor drainage areas and roadways, as well as locations where grounds are still wet from recent rainfall.

The severe – enhanced risk potential (level 3 out of 5) for the area is roughly northeast  of a Newton to the Opelousas line.

The slight risk potential (level 2 out of 5) is for the remainder of the area.

The excessive rainfall – slight risk potential (level 2 out of 4) for the eastern portions of Avoyelles and St. Landry Parishes.

The marginal risk potential (level 1 out of 4) for the remainder of the area roughly east of a Jasper to Beaumont line.

First there is a forecast of isolated to scattered thunderstorms that have the potential  to go severe from noon to 8 pm. Tuesday.

Then bands of thunderstorms possibly forming into a squall line is from 8 p.m. Tuesday to approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday.

