CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Hot holiday stuff: Be the boss of that sage; fire pit indoors Published 12:02 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Did someone say fire pit?

I’m there. How about smores inside?

And simple rubbing alcohol for fuel?

Colsen Fire Pits has a smallish round pit that you can burn at your indoor table and I’m sooooo pleased.

There are several precautions for this “instant ambiance of a real fire.” Mainly don’t blow it out, don’t add more fuel while it is burning, use a long lighter and don’t burn your ceiling.

Be cautious and be amazed.

I could watch this for hours. Cozy has come and I’m not letting it go. And come summer, take it outside and mix with citronella to avoid unwanted bugs. Learn more at colsenfirepits.com.

Sage has its moment in holiday stuffings. Smudgers use it year-round, and Magnificent 101 presents a Pure Sage energy cleansing soy wax candle where you write what you welcome into your life as a done deal.

Label it joy or confidence or whatever. You’re the boss of this sage. Relax with the aroma, then work on focusing on good stuff, what you are grateful for, etc. Easy, right?

Magnificent101.com has “freebies” as in checklists and coupons to print.

Mary’s Mixers – Don’t get scared, the Mary’s Mixers site says.

Mary on the label has horns and maybe some extra eyes on her. Is that a carnivorous plant in of those photos?

But they mean don’t be scared to go beyond Bloody Mary mixers like celery, green olives and cocktail onions to something more attention getting, such as shrimp, a chicken wing, bacon or a slider.

Go big with ideas from marysmixers.com, an award winner of the International Drunken Tomato awards. They are “bringing sprits back from the dead.” I mixed the spiciest version with Mexican beer for a snap-happy cocktail.

I have a friend, Mary, who tipped me off that this sort of mix is good in meatloaf. She was the second person in a week to mention that, but my Mary’s has a specific intended use that’s for after dinner, thank you.

Cut Above – For those adding alcohol to their fire pits only, drinkcutabove.com will impress.

I’ve tried these non-alcoholic gin and mezcal versions that satisfy because of attention to botanical detail. Natural flavorings include Mexican and Persian lime and chipotle extract.

There are plenty of reasons to experiment with zero-proof concoctions and getting to and through 2023 safely is one. The mezcal is going in my next cranberry relish.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie relishing quiet and cozy nights of Advent as we wind down 2022. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.