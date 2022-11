Police ask for help finding missing 9-year-old Published 7:13 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

Early Saturday morning Beaumont Police announced a critical missing 9-year-old classified as a runaway.

His name is Channing Adams.

He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants and bottoms with food pictures on them (hamburgers, tacos, etc…).

Adams is a light complected black male, 5′ feet tall, 90 to 100 lbs, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of 5300 Fannett Road.