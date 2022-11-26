Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 16-22
Published 12:24 am Saturday, November 26, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22:
Nov. 16
- Matthew Tate, 29, was arrested for assault in the 2700 block of Amber.
- Evading arrest/detention using vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 3900 block of Milo.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
Nov. 17
- An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5400 block of 32nd Street.
Nov. 18
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.
- Harassment was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
Nov. 19
- Ruby Moreau, 43, was arrested for assault in the 3000 block of South Drive.
Nov. 20
- An information/dog bite was reported in the 6500 block of Adams.
Nov. 21
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An information/theft was reported in the 6300 block of 25th Street.
- Interfere with emergency telephone calls was reported in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
Nov. 22
- An Information/theft was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5000 block of Simpson.
- An information report was taken at the 2100 block of Main.