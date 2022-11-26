Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 16-22 Published 12:24 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22:

Nov. 16

Matthew Tate, 29, was arrested for assault in the 2700 block of Amber.

Evading arrest/detention using vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 3900 block of Milo.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.

Nov. 17

An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5400 block of 32nd Street.

Nov. 18

Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.

Harassment was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

Nov. 19

Ruby Moreau, 43, was arrested for assault in the 3000 block of South Drive.

Nov. 20

An information/dog bite was reported in the 6500 block of Adams.

Nov. 21

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An information/theft was reported in the 6300 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Interfere with emergency telephone calls was reported in the 5400 block of West Parkway.

Nov. 22