Medical Center of SETX providing gifts to children in protective services; see how to help Published 12:10 am Friday, November 25, 2022

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is gathering donations from staff for more than 90 children in Child Protective Services custody this holiday season.

This is the 34th year The Medical Center has organized a holiday drive for local children in need. Last year, the joint effort between The Medical Center’s Human Resources and Case Management departments along with the Texas Department of Human Services – CPS Division helped provide almost 80 children with gifts for the holiday season.

All kids were “adopted” for the holidays in under a week by Medical Center staff.

“The Medical Center has always been a huge supporter of the children in Jefferson County and we’re very proud to be associated with an organization like theirs,” said Joan Sheehan, Chairperson for the Jefferson County Child Welfare Board.

“This year, they are one of our biggest contributors and we couldn’t be more excited about the partnership!”

Right now, there are more than 450 children in CPS custody and in need of gifts for the holidays. These children have been identified from requiring various services from CPS regarding conditions involving abuse and neglect.

Ages range from a 1-month-old baby girl to 14-year- olds and are single children up to groups of siblings of five.

The children need things as simple as clothes, underwear, socks, and jackets but also want things such as Marvel toys, LOL Dolls and electronics.

“The holidays can be an especially hard time for children in the system,” said Kasey Sloan, recruiter at the Medical Center and key organizer of the event.

“We try to help the children in our communities in any possible way, and we’re fortunate enough to be able to do this at least for them this holiday season.”

If you would like to contribute to our drive, there are multiple ways you can help us help the children of Southeast Texas:

Purchase from our Amazon wish list we’ve put together for the kids here.

Donate wrapping supplies such as wrapping paper, tissue paper, tape, ribbon and gift bags of various sizes.

Drop off gift cards to Walmart and Target to help us buy for any remaining or bonus children.

Drop off any unopened gifts you wish, and we will distribute them accordingly!

Additional toy donations from the public are welcome and will be dispersed to local community partners such as Community Care Prayer Outreach.

Contact Kasey Sloan, HR Recruiter at kasey.sloan@steward.org or (409) 300-2590 to coordinate any donation drop offs.

IMPORTANT DATES, TIMES & LOCATIONS

• The Medical Center of Southeast Texas 2555 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., Port Arthur, Monday/Dec 12, final day to drop of presents HR Department (to the left of Registration in Front Lobby)

• Tuesday/Dec. 13 Gift Wrapping Day noon – 3 p.m. Medical Center Auditorium