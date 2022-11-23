Memorial player earns Athlete of the Week for performance in 4OT win

Published 12:09 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By PA News

The Memorial Titans are on their way to the 5A Division I Regional Semifinal against the No. 1-ranked Longview Lobos.

The Titans are coming off a four-overtime thriller against Frisco Wakeland that ended with Memorial coming out on top, 52-50.

Quarterback Davion Wilson put on a show for the Titans, recording 343 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added 118 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Davion Wilson racked up stats in the Titans Area Round win. (Chris Moore/The News)

He connected with Caleb Goodie for a 34-yard TD in the final seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime, where he ended the game in OT No. 4 by finding Ja’Quan Holmes along the endzone’s right boundary for a walk-off score.

The Titans return to Lufkin to take on Longview at Abe Martin Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.

