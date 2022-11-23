Memorial player earns Athlete of the Week for performance in 4OT win Published 12:09 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The Memorial Titans are on their way to the 5A Division I Regional Semifinal against the No. 1-ranked Longview Lobos.

The Titans are coming off a four-overtime thriller against Frisco Wakeland that ended with Memorial coming out on top, 52-50.

Quarterback Davion Wilson put on a show for the Titans, recording 343 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added 118 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

He connected with Caleb Goodie for a 34-yard TD in the final seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime, where he ended the game in OT No. 4 by finding Ja’Quan Holmes along the endzone’s right boundary for a walk-off score.

The Titans return to Lufkin to take on Longview at Abe Martin Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.