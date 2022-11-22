PALT show combines six holiday movies into one comedy
Published 12:22 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Calling all Hallmark Channel Christmas movie lovers: The Port Arthur Little Theatre soon will have everything you’re craving at one time.
On Nov. 25-27 and again Dec. 2-4, the community theater group will be performing ”The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon.”
“It’s a really funny show,” said PALT representative Andy McCall. “There are six love stories merging into one. It’s hilariously silly.”
The show, which is written to run for about 1.5 hours, is described as “the sugar rush of six Christmas movies all at once!”
Set in Hopewood Falls, Vermont, ”The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” promises a little mystery, a little drama, and a lot of love.
“It pokes fun at Hallmark Christmas stuff that’s on every year,” McCall said.
Cast in the production are:
- Narrator 1 — Lynde Hatcher
- Narrator 2 — Dee Flax
- Holly — Emily Haynes
- Brett — Cole Watson
- Joy — Amy Carroll
- Paul — Christopher Orta
- Carol — Taylor Herring
- Jackson — Stephen McDowell
- Merry — Zoe Johns
- Blake — John Ramirez
- Kris — Logan Neely
- Noelle — Peyton Meeks
- Sven — Nic Austin
- Rita — Jenny Hamilton
- Laertes — Mark Bradley/Stacey Bradley
- Bridgette — Raven Hankins
- Jimmy — John Craig
- TSA Agent — Austin Hathoway
Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. with matinees at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets range from $13 for adults to $9 for students and can be purchased at www.palt.org or by calling 309-717-PALT.
In addition, the community theater group located on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard near Twin City Highway will be hosting auditions for “Matilda — The Musical” Nov. 28-30 at 7 p.m.