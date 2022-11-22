PALT show combines six holiday movies into one comedy Published 12:22 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Calling all Hallmark Channel Christmas movie lovers: The Port Arthur Little Theatre soon will have everything you’re craving at one time.

On Nov. 25-27 and again Dec. 2-4, the community theater group will be performing ”The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon.”

“It’s a really funny show,” said PALT representative Andy McCall. “There are six love stories merging into one. It’s hilariously silly.”

The show, which is written to run for about 1.5 hours, is described as “the sugar rush of six Christmas movies all at once!”

Set in Hopewood Falls, Vermont, ”The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” promises a little mystery, a little drama, and a lot of love.

“It pokes fun at Hallmark Christmas stuff that’s on every year,” McCall said.

Cast in the production are:

Narrator 1 — Lynde Hatcher

Narrator 2 — Dee Flax

Holly — Emily Haynes

Brett — Cole Watson

Joy — Amy Carroll

Paul — Christopher Orta

Carol — Taylor Herring

Jackson — Stephen McDowell

Merry — Zoe Johns

Blake — John Ramirez

Kris — Logan Neely

Noelle — Peyton Meeks

Sven — Nic Austin

Rita — Jenny Hamilton

Laertes — Mark Bradley/Stacey Bradley

Bridgette — Raven Hankins

Jimmy — John Craig

TSA Agent — Austin Hathoway

Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. with matinees at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets range from $13 for adults to $9 for students and can be purchased at www.palt.org or by calling 309-717-PALT.

In addition, the community theater group located on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard near Twin City Highway will be hosting auditions for “Matilda — The Musical” Nov. 28-30 at 7 p.m.