National Weather Service details hazardous weather forecast for Thanksgiving

Published 7:26 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By PA News

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather message for Thanksgiving Day.

According to the weather watched, there is a slight risk (2 out of 4) of excessive rainfall on Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Area-wide rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with isolated areas of up to 4 inches are possible from late Wednesday night through Friday morning.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Flash flooding will be possible in periods of heavy rain, primarily Thursday.

Some organized thunderstorms will also be possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

The risk covers all Southeast Texas counties and most parishes in Southwest Louisiana.

Thunderstorms will be possible across coastal Texas counties and southwest Louisiana.

Showers will begin in western portions of the area Wednesday night, primarily after midnight.

Rain coverage will then spread eastward across the area with periods of heavy rain likely throughout Thanksgiving day and night.

Light to moderate rainfall will continue into Friday.

Thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

