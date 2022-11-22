Evans Pierre Published 6:43 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Evans Pierre was born to Hannable Pierre and Rose LaFleur Pierre on February 1, 1935 in Charenton, Louisiana.

He transitioned this life peacefully Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022.

Evans was educated in Port Arthur, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School class of 1955.

He served in the United States Navy and years as a Merchant Marine before working for the City of Port Arthur.

In 1970 Evans went to work for Texaco where he retired with 23 years of service.

Evans was married to his former wife Betty Jean Pierre for over 30 years.

With their union, three children were born.

Betty served as his devoted caregiver and friend until his death.

He was preceded in death by his father Hannable Pierre, his mother Rose LaFleur Pierre, his sisters Emma Dell Jones and Annie Ruth Pierre.

Evans leaves to cherish his precious memories: son Theron Pierre Sr. (Patricia) of Port Arthur, Texas; daughters, Tammy Pierre Locks (Leonard) of Port Arthur, Texas and Terri Pierre Watson (Edward) of Beaumont, Texas; brother, Herman Pierre (Mary) of Port Arthur, Texas; grandchildren: Toccara Johnson, Theron Pierre, Jr., (Allysha), LaKeisha Miller (Karl), Lynn Johnson and Joshua LaDay (Ali); great grandchildren: The’Nyrie Pierre, Theron Pierre III, Taryn Pierre, Kaison Miller, Karbyn Miller, Layla Johnson, Jaxton LaDay, Blakely LaDay, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who loved him dearly.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3920 W. Cardinal Drive, Beaumont, TX with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.