My Fair Lady welcomes home Orange native Sophie Braud to Lutcher stage Published 12:31 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

ORANGE — The Lutcher Theater will present “My Fair Lady” Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and celebrates the return of Orange native Sophie Braud to the Lutcher Theater stage.

A limited amount of tickets are available and can be purchased at lutcher.org.

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought “The King & I” and “South Pacific,” comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady.”

Theater officials say director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times).

“Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be” (NY1).

Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” “My Fair Lady” tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.”

But who is really being transformed?

“We are excited to host Orange native Sophie Braud back to the Lutcher Theater,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director of the Lutcher Theater. “Sophie was here three years ago with a different Broadway tour, “Escape to Margaritaville,” and the community rolled out the red carpet for her. It’s always an honor to celebrate our talented locals.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 409-886-5535.

The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.