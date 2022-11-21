Ann Prouse Published 5:11 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Ann Prouse, 86, of Groves, passed away on November 16, 2022, in Houston.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Orange.

Born in Longview, Texas, on August 16, 1936, she was the daughter of Oakley Binum and Lillie Eugenia Johnston.

Ann was an active, long-time member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Orange and a faithful member of the team at her daughter’s store, “The Collection” in Groves, for 17 years.

She enjoyed cooking food for her grandchildren and spending her free time with her family.

Ann was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Reverend J.B. Prouse.

She is survived by her daughters, Amy Prouse, and Paige Prouse Hervey and husband Donald; grandchildren, Gabe Hervey and Addie Hervey; along with many other loving friends and family.

Cremated Remains will be interred at LaGrone’s Chapel Cemetery in Longview, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions be made to Wesley United Methodist Church at PO Box 2187 Orange, Texas 77631.