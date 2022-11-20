Vehicle stolen from Nederland leads to police pursuit; juvenile dies following crash

Published 3:15 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

By PA News

BEAUMONT — A vehicle stolen from Nederland before daybreak Sunday eventually led to a police pursuit that ended in a crash and the death of a juvenile who was inside the vehicle, authorities said.

A vehicle was reported stolen by Nederland Police at 3:35 a.m. Sunday.

A 3:38 a.m. Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street in reference to an auto burglary in progress.

Officers located the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai.

The suspect vehicle fled to the area of Major Drive and Interstate 10, where it lost control and struck a concrete pillar.

Four subjects fled on foot from the vehicle, according to police.

Beaumont Police said officers were able to apprehend 2 juvenile suspects and located a deceased female juvenile inside the vehicle.

Officers conducted a lengthy search to try and locate the other two suspects.

Officers are in the early stages of the investigation and still taking witness statements.

