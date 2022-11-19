RELIGION BRIEFS — Charlotte’s Cupboard to host drive through food pantry Published 12:22 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host is 4th Annual Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

The Alpha and Omega Women of Faith of Port Arthur/Beaumont will worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at Israel Temple Church of God in Christ of Nome where the Rev. White is pastor.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature Happy Hour Bible Study at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. The teacher and expositor will be Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409-548-1360.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will host their annual Thanksgiving Day Worship Service at 10 a.m. Thursday. The guest speaker is the Rev. Norris Joseph Nash of First Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Oak Groves, Louisiana.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash “The Hebrew Warrior” on KSAP 96.9 LPFM starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The special guest will be Lasanda Anosike of Orange. To listen online, go to listen.streamon.fm/thebreeze

