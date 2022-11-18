Teiarria Sha’Von Simpson Published 4:29 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Teiarria Sha’Von Simpson 27, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Southeast Texas Medical Center.

Teiarria was born July 30, 1995 in Port Arthur, Texas to Tamara Austin and Shawn Simpson.

She was a lifelong Port Arthur resident and member of East Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her mom Tamara Austin; daughter Kaizee Simpson; and great grandmother Mary Bush.

Those left behind to cherish her memories are her father Shawn Simpson, grandmother Lovie Austin, and a host of siblings, aunts/uncles, cousins and close friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00am Saturday, November 26, 2022 at East Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur with a burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas.