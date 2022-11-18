Alleged shooter cooperating with police following Thursday killing of former local firefighter Published 11:49 am Friday, November 18, 2022

A man involved in the fatal shooting of a retired Port Arthur firefighter is cooperating with law enforcement.

Port Arthur Police Detective Sadie Guedry said the man, whom she did not name, stayed at the scene and waited for police to arrive.

The gunman is a former Beaumont Police officer.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is still ongoing, she said Friday morning.

The normally quiet neighborhood in the 8000 block of Tom Drive with upscale homes and manicured lawns was the scene of the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Charles Quisenberry early Thursday afternoon.

Sergeant Ahmaal Bodden said there had been some sort of dispute or disagreement prior to the crime.

Police said the altercation happened outside the home.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas where he later died from the gunshot wound.

Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen ordered an autopsy and on Friday said he did not have the preliminary results yet.

Guedry declined to say the number of times the victim had been shot.

A woman who lives in the street said she has been a neighbor to the victim since 1992. While she doesn’t know what transpired, she called it a “sad day.”