Roy Lee DeCuire Published 4:27 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

Roy Lee DeCuire was born October 3, 1953, to the union of Joseph DeCuire and Mabel Bourgeois-DeCuire in Port Arthur, Texas.

Roy was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Roy lived in Port Arthur most of his life.

He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, Class of 1972.

Visitation will start at 9:00 am followed by the Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, both at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX 77642.

Pastor Broderick Morris Sr. of Living Word Community Church Port Arthur, Texas Officiant/Eulogist.

For those unable to attend, there will be a link to view the service available prior to the service.