PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches library celebrates anniversary with historical displays Published 12:24 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

1 of 5

Members of the Effie and Wilton Hebert Public Library on Monday hosted a 40th anniversary celebration to commemorate the building they currently occupy on Merriman Street.

Prior to its current location, which opened in 1982, the public library was located in the building that is now the Port Neches Police Department.

MORE: Port Neches details library celebration 40 years in the making with an eye to what’s next