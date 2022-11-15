Locals and beyond mourn death of Donnie Jackson, brother to ex-NBA player Stephen Jackson Published 12:30 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Tributes and condolences on the loss of Port Arthur native and basketball player Donnie Jackson have hit social media in the days since his passing.

Jackson, 41, died Friday after his vehicle struck a tree in the 3100 block of Central Mall Drive.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said they believe he may have had a medical emergency that led to the crash.

An officer at the scene attempted CPR on Jackson, Duriso said. Jackson was brought to a hospital, where he died.

Jackson is the brother of retired NBA player Stephen Jackson.

Coach Steve Tucker said Jackson had a “great spirit about him and so many that were a part of our Mavericks Pro Basketball Organization truly cared about him.”

“He was truly what our Mavericks were all about,” Tucker said on Facebook. “He was selfless and for his Team. When he was called on he was always ready, like that night in Jackson, MS when we were down, out, and beat, and in came Donnie Jackson whose energy ignited his Teammates, and another Win was ours. That was Donnie Jackson! Donnie’s Will to Win was always evident! Donnie will be missed by many. What I will miss was Donnie’s infectious smile and his love for the game. Donnie was a Member of the first SETX Mavericks Championship Team in 2010. D-Jackson will for sure be missed! RIP…”

Officials with Strong Tower Ministries also took to social media with condolences. They called Jackson an amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend to many.

Kevin Keathley said he first met Jackson in 2005 when he went to free agent camp with the Kentucky Colonels.

“Donnie was a great teammate and helped us in so many ways during that championship run! He will be missed,” Keathley said.

Information on services is not available at this time.