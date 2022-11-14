Theodore Charles “Charlie” Dumesnil Jr. Published 6:40 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

Theodore Charles “Charlie” Dumesnil Jr., 86, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. Charlie was born on October 9, 1936 in Groves, Texas to Mildred and Theodore Dumesnil.

Charlie was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches, Texas and served in the United States Army and Army Reserves.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Charles Dumesnil, Sr. and Mildred Margerite (Mouton) Dumesnil; spouse, Margie Ann (Williamson) Dumesnil; sister, Rebecca Elizabeth Doré, and brother Carl Edward Dumesnil.

Charlie grew up in Groves and graduated from Port Neches High School, Class of 1954.

He attended Lamar University where he earned a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering.

He had a long, fulfilling career in the industrial distribution business that took him to various locations, ending up as a small business owner back in Southeast Texas.

Those left behind to cherish Charlie’s memory are his sister Anne Guillot of Nederland, Texas, his children, Teresa Bradford and her husband, Bryan, of San Antonio, Texas; Jill Dumesnil and her husband Benjamin Wood of Juneau, Alaska; John Dumesnil and his wife, Shana of Flint, Texas; grandchildren, McKenna Bradford of Katy, Texas; Hayley Montgomery of Terrell, Texas; David Dumesnil of Fort Collins, Colorado; Jacob Dumesnil of College Station, Texas; Dylan Wood of Juneau, Alaska.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions in honor of Theodore “Charlie” Dumesnil, Jr., may be made to The National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or online at: Kidney.org.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited, at 4:30 p.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches.

Rite of Committal will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.