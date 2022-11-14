Port Arthur Police investigating death of Memorial High senior killed Sunday Published 11:37 am Monday, November 14, 2022

The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating the death of a Memorial High School student who died early Sunday morning.

Nancy Lizbeth Mendoza Chavez died at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of West Texas 73, near the Texas 73/82 interchange.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said they believe she was walking on the highway at the time of her death, which is being investigated as a vehicle potentially leaving the scene of an accident, though this is preliminary.

The Port Arthur Independent School District is grieving the loss of Chavez, a senior at Memorial High School.

“Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are centered on the family, friends and Titans who knew and loved MHS Senior Nancy Lizbeth Mendoza Chavez, who transitioned on Saturday,” said Adrienne Lott, media and community specialist for PAISD.

“Counselors, social workers and Communities In Schools liaisons are available to students and staff who may need their services — today, and in the future. PAISD stands in support of Nancy’s loved ones, peers and campus community during this difficult time and in the difficult days ahead.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with the unexpected death of Chavez.

Yaquelin Mendoza, Chavez’ cousin, who organized the fundraiser, said her cousin was always a very happy soul, smiling and kind-hearted.

“Any donations will be greatly appreciated to help aid my family in this difficult time. All donations will be going towards my uncle and my aunt to help them as much as possible. Thank y’all,” Mendoza said on the fundraiser page.

To learn more, log onto gofundme.com and search “Funeral cost for Lizbeth.”

St. Joseph Catholic Church also offered condolences on its Facebook page to the Mendoza Chavez family on the death of the student.

Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen has ordered an autopsy. A cause of death was not provided.