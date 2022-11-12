DPS: Nederland man hit pedestrian, left scene Published 12:30 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

A Nederland man could be facing up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of leaving the scene of a crash that injured a pedestrian.

Max Owen Linthicum, 67, was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury on a third-degree charge of accident involving injury or death.

According to a probable cause affidavit, at about 9:44 p.m. on Sept. 4, the Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a crash on FM 366 and Texas 73 where a man who had lost control of his motorcycle and was in the highway was struck by a pickup truck.

Also on scene was a man who told the responding trooper that his relative had said he had struck something in the area.

Troopers went to the relative’s residence, where they found a gray Toyota Tacoma with damage and blood on the headlight, the document states. Linthicum, who was said to have a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, reportedly told DPS had had been heading back from Gulfway Drive when he crossed the over pass and “felt a bump in the road.”

He refused to take a field sobriety test, the affidavit says.

Troopers took Linthcum to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas for a blood draw on a warrant signed by Judge Baylor Wortham. He was then taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where, as of Friday, he was not listed as an inmate.