Texas, Louisiana hosting joint unclaimed property outreach events Published 12:06 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced the agency’s Unclaimed Property (UP) Division is partnering with the state of Louisiana’s UP Division for a two-day Unclaimed Property outreach event on Nov. 16 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and on Nov. 17 in Beaumont.

Hegar touted the work of Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder and his team in promoting the event.

“I’ve had the honor of working with John and his team on a number of critical issues, and we share a passion for getting money back to the taxpayers of our great states,” Hegar said. “This is an exciting collaboration, and with so many Texans and Louisianans who’ve lived in each state or cross the border for work on a daily basis, we have a great opportunity to ensure we get unclaimed property back to its rightful owner no matter what state the owner currently lives in.”

Both events are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Texas will host its outreach at the Beaumont Public Library, 801 Pearl St. The Louisiana event will be held at the Southwest Louisiana Entrepreneurial and Economic Development Center on the campus of McNeese State University, 4310 Ryan St.

Representatives from both states will staff the events to help citizens search for funds.

You do not have to show identification to search, but if you are filing a claim, you’ll need a photo ID and any other documentation you may have to support your claim.

The Texas Comptroller’s office has returned more than $4 billion in unclaimed property to its owners since Texas’ unclaimed property program began in 1962.

The state is currently holding more than $7 billion in cash and other valuables through the program. More than $53 million of that belongs to Jefferson County residents, including $32 million for Beaumont residents.

For more information about the unclaimed property program, or to search for unclaimed property and begin the claims process, visit the Comptroller’s unclaimed property website, ClaimItTexas.gov, or call 800-321-2274 (CASH).