Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Published 12:02 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, 2022:

Samuel Covington, 31, assault

Michael Daigle, 40, other agency warrant(s)

Deymore White, 32, other agency warrant(s)

Rekisha Glenn, 39, other agency warrant(s)

Madelyn Leggett, 66, driving while intoxicated 3rd, resisting arrest, search, or transport

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, 2022:

Oct. 31

Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2100 block of Merriman.

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 300 block of Twin City Hwy.

Nov. 1

Officer investigated a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 2200 block of Nall.

Officer investigated a report of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 2700 block of Merriman.

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Nall.

Nov. 2

No reports.

Nov. 3

Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 2700 block of Elizabeth.

Officer investigated a report of disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm in the 1500 block of Magnolia.

Nov. 4

Officer arrested a subject in the 3000 block of Merriman, and as well as a subject in the intersection of Nall and Gulf both for other agency warrants.

Nov. 5

Officer investigated a report of possession of a dangerous drug, and arrested the subject for driving while intoxicated 3rd, and resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 1100 block of East Port Neches Ave.

Nov. 6

No reports.