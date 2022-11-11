Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Published 12:02 am Friday, November 11, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, 2022:
- Samuel Covington, 31, assault
- Michael Daigle, 40, other agency warrant(s)
- Deymore White, 32, other agency warrant(s)
- Rekisha Glenn, 39, other agency warrant(s)
- Madelyn Leggett, 66, driving while intoxicated 3rd, resisting arrest, search, or transport
Oct. 31
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2100 block of Merriman.
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 300 block of Twin City Hwy.
Nov. 1
- Officer investigated a report of burglary of a vehicle in the 2200 block of Nall.
- Officer investigated a report of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 2700 block of Merriman.
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Nall.
Nov. 2
- No reports.
Nov. 3
- Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 2700 block of Elizabeth.
- Officer investigated a report of disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm in the 1500 block of Magnolia.
Nov. 4
- Officer arrested a subject in the 3000 block of Merriman, and as well as a subject in the intersection of Nall and Gulf both for other agency warrants.
Nov. 5
- Officer investigated a report of possession of a dangerous drug, and arrested the subject for driving while intoxicated 3rd, and resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 1100 block of East Port Neches Ave.
Nov. 6
No reports.