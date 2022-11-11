Port Arthur Police thank local man who helped reunite missing child and family Published 1:03 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

According to the Port Arthur Police Department, one local resident helped reunite a missing child and the toddler’s family.

On the night of Nov. 9, PAPD received a report of a male walking in the roadway.

Upon the officer’s arrival, Howard Harris Jr. was in the roadway holding a child he had happened upon on his way home.

“Harris took the extra step of attempting to locate his family through reaching out on social media,” police said.

Within minutes, relatives of the child were identified and the child returned.

It was discovered that the child had escaped the home while the family slept.

“We thank you, Mr. Harris, for your quick thinking, your compassion, and the care you showed for this child and his safe return to his family,” police said.