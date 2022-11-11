Neches FCU’s 7th Annual Veteran’s Day 5K raises more than $4,000 for Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group Published 12:26 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

1 of 4

Neches Federal Credit Union announced Friday that local officials raised more than $4,000 that will go to support the Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group.

The funds were raised by way of a 5K, seven-mile bike ride and one-mile walk/run that the credit union hosted Friday.

The 5K was promoted and hosted internally by Neches FCU, and employees were encouraged to ride their bike, walk or run.

Donations contributed by the Neches FCU board of directors and staff were matched by the credit union.

More than 220 participants from Neches FCU and Veterans from the Port Neches Fire Department participated in the event and were encouraged to post their picture on Neches FCU’s Facebook page, using the hashtag #NechesWalksForVets.

“We are extremely proud of this annual event and salute those who have served and sacrificed to protect our country,” said Jason Landry, President/CEO of Neches FCU.