PNG defensive back named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:06 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

The Port Neches-Groves Indians host their first round playoff game Friday.

PNG earned the second seed in District 9-5A Division II by going 6-1 in district play this season.

The team enters the postseason on a six game winning streak thanks, in part, to the stellar play of its defense. Over that stretch, PNG has not allowed any teams to score more than 30 points.

Torryan Hinton was named Athlete of the Week. (Chris Moore/The News)

Senior safety Torryan Hinton is one of the team’s captains and one of the more dynamic players in the secondary.

Hinton leads the unit in interceptions and has no issue with coming up to make a tough tackle.

Kickoff against Montgomery is set for 7 p.m. Friday at PNGHS.

