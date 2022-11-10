Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 2-Nov. 8
Published 12:04 am Thursday, November 10, 2022
Groves Police made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8, 2022:
Nov. 2
- A dog bite reported in the 2300 block of West Parkway.
- An assault reported in the 3500 block of Canal.
Nov. 3
- 37-year-old Dustin Keffer arrested for public intoxication in the 3800 block of Main.
- A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information reported in the 6700 block of 39th Street.
- An assault reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
Nov. 4
- 34-year-old Toby Eglin arrested for warrants other agency in the 3200 block of Main.
- 34-year-old Yoselin Menjivar arrested for driving while intoxicated w/child under 15 YOA in the 3300 block of Hwy 366.
- An information report was taking in the 6100 block of Howe.
Nov. 5
- 47-year-old Dedric Eglin arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Twin City Hwy.
- 41-year-old Silverio Gonzales arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Russel.
- 28-year-old Isidro Reyes arrested for criminal trespass and warrants other agency in the 5200 block of E Parkway.
- An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
Nov. 6
- 32-year-old Aaron Buller arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 6500 block of Plaza.
- Dog bite reported in the 2800 block of Maple.
- A duty on striking unattended vehicle reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
Nov. 7
- Theft reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Hwy.
- Aggravated robbery reported in the 5100 block of Twin City.
Nov. 8
- 27-year-old Tyler Schofield arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information reported in the 4900 block of Foster.
- Information report taken in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- Assault reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.