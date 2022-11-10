Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 2-Nov. 8 Published 12:04 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

Groves Police made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8, 2022:

Nov. 2

A dog bite reported in the 2300 block of West Parkway.

An assault reported in the 3500 block of Canal.

Nov. 3

37-year-old Dustin Keffer arrested for public intoxication in the 3800 block of Main.

A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information reported in the 6700 block of 39th Street.

An assault reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

Nov. 4

34-year-old Toby Eglin arrested for warrants other agency in the 3200 block of Main.

34-year-old Yoselin Menjivar arrested for driving while intoxicated w/child under 15 YOA in the 3300 block of Hwy 366.

An information report was taking in the 6100 block of Howe.

Nov. 5

47-year-old Dedric Eglin arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Twin City Hwy.

41-year-old Silverio Gonzales arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Russel.

28-year-old Isidro Reyes arrested for criminal trespass and warrants other agency in the 5200 block of E Parkway.

An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Nov. 6

32-year-old Aaron Buller arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 6500 block of Plaza.

Dog bite reported in the 2800 block of Maple.

A duty on striking unattended vehicle reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Nov. 7

Theft reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Hwy.

Aggravated robbery reported in the 5100 block of Twin City.

Nov. 8