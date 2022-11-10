Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 2-Nov. 8

Published 12:04 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8, 2022:

Nov. 2

  • A dog bite reported in the 2300 block of West Parkway.
  • An assault reported in the 3500 block of Canal.

Nov. 3

  • 37-year-old Dustin Keffer arrested for public intoxication in the 3800 block of Main.
  • A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information reported in the 6700 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

Nov. 4

  • 34-year-old Toby Eglin arrested for warrants other agency in the 3200 block of Main.
  • 34-year-old Yoselin Menjivar arrested for driving while intoxicated w/child under 15 YOA in the 3300 block of Hwy 366.
  • An information report was taking in the 6100 block of Howe.

Nov. 5

  • 47-year-old Dedric Eglin arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Twin City Hwy.
  • 41-year-old Silverio Gonzales arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Russel.
  • 28-year-old Isidro Reyes arrested for criminal trespass and warrants other agency in the 5200 block of E Parkway.
  • An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Nov. 6

  • 32-year-old Aaron Buller arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 6500 block of Plaza.
  • Dog bite reported in the 2800 block of Maple.
  • A duty on striking unattended vehicle reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Nov. 7

  • Theft reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Hwy.
  • Aggravated robbery reported in the 5100 block of Twin City.

Nov. 8

  • 27-year-old Tyler Schofield arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information reported in the 4900 block of Foster.
  • Information report taken in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Assault reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.

