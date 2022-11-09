PHOTOS: Bum Phillips Bowl trophy settles in at PNG

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Chris Moore

The Port Neches-Groves Indians welcomed the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy to the campus this week. The trophy will stay at the high school for the remainder of the school year. PNG earned the trophy by defeating Mid County Madness rival Nederland 26-24 in the 99th meeting between the two teams.

The Indians will take on Montgomery in the first round of the playoffs Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Port Neches-Groves High School.

