PHOTOS: Bum Phillips Bowl trophy settles in at PNG Published 12:08 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

1 of 5

The Port Neches-Groves Indians welcomed the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy to the campus this week. The trophy will stay at the high school for the remainder of the school year. PNG earned the trophy by defeating Mid County Madness rival Nederland 26-24 in the 99th meeting between the two teams.

The Indians will take on Montgomery in the first round of the playoffs Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Port Neches-Groves High School.