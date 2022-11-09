Marjorie Poullard Callihan Published 3:50 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Marjorie Poullard Callihan was born on December 21, 1937 in Eunice, Louisiana to the late Arthur and Everlena Poullard.

She passed away November 3, 2022 surrounded by her family.

She met and married Whirley “Mickey “ Callihan, and moved to Port Arthur, TX in 1957. To this union three children were born, Michael (deceased), Freda, and Troy.

Sister Marjorie Callihan was affectionately known as “Baye” by her children and “sister” by her siblings.

Her church affiliations include Rock Island Baptist Church, First Sixth Street Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Ransom Howard, whom she loved dearly, and presently God 1st Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Donald R.A. Toussaint.

Sister Callihan served faithfully in the women’s ministry, shepherds Ministry, and as deaconess.

One of her greatest gifts was being a servant of the most high God. She had a quiet spirit, but a powerful testimony.

Sister Callihan was a kind hearted sweet person. She was blessed with the ministry of baking and she satisfied the sweet cravings of many people.

Her employment history includes, Driftwood, Luby’s, Wyatts, and Marion’s cafeteria.

After several years of service, she went on to retire from the Pompano Club. To spotlight Sister Callihan, The Pompano Club is currently using her Banana Pudding recipe.

She loved sports, particularly basketball and baseball. She was a true die-hard Dallas cowboy fan. In her younger years, she was an experienced bowler. Sister Callihan participated in several bowling leagues, receiving many trophies for her accomplishments.

Those waiting to greet her are her loving son, Michael Callihan; four sisters, Lee Esther Lewis, Mary Ann Ware, Josephine Rosamore, Maritha Rosamore; one brother, David Poullard, and one grandchild, Markiesha Callihan.

She leaves to carry her legacy, her two children, Freda Callihan and Troy Callihan (Cheryl); daughter-in-law, Monica Callihan and bonus child, Anthony Johnson; one brother, Daniel Poullard (Mary) and cousin/sister, Mary Viper Jenkins; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; one godchild, Rashard Harris. Also remaining are a vast number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and lifelong friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at God 1st Baptist Church, 201 E. 14th Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.